Donald Trump Holds First Public Event Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

On Saturday, President Donald Trump delivered remarks from the White House at his first public event since he tested positive for coronavirus, The Hill reported.

Described as a “peaceful protest” on “law & order,” the affair lasted a little over 15 minutes and featured many of the president’s usual talking points.

Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Trump discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, took aim at his political opponents and attacked the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

He touted the administration’s accomplishments amid the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that various therapies to threat the dangerous virus are being developed.

“I want you to know our nation’s going to defeat this terrible China virus, as we call it. We are producing powerful therapies and drugs and we’re healing the sick and we’re going to recover,” he said, vowing to release a vaccine in “record time.”

Trump briefly touched upon the economy, claiming that the “plague” ruined it. He did not address the ongoing stimulus talks between Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, nor did he explain his ever-evolving position on the issue.

Trump described those protesting against systemic racism and police brutality as “bad people,” accusing them of vandalizing private and public property across the nation.

“The homes and churches and businesses of Black and Hispanic Americans have been looted, you know that, they’ve been vandalized and burned by leftwing fanatics,” he said.

In attacking the protest movement, Trump took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, accusing the Democrat of supporting riots and violence.

“They know what they’re doing. Yet Biden likes to call them ‘peaceful protesters.”

In an apparent attempt to appeal to Black and Hispanic voters, Trump laid out his own vision of the United States, saying that non-white voters are rejecting everything the Democratic Party stands for and embracing Republicans’ conservative philosophy.

After touting record-low unemployment rates for non-white Americans under his administration, Trump discussed his Platinum Plan, saying that it will “bring back new jobs, like at a level that you’ve never seen before.”

As The Hill noted, the rally took place amid speculation that Trump is still contagious. The White House has refused to say whether he and first lady Melania have tested negative for COVID-19.

Per The Inquisitr, as soon as he announced the event, Trump was criticized for not listening to expert recommendations. Some argued that it could easily become another “super-spreader” event, given that social distancing protocols are rarely followed at similar gatherings.