Cindy Prado Sizzles In Crop Tank Top & Skintight Jeans While Eating A Taco

On Saturday, October 10, American model Cindy Prado uploaded sizzling snaps for her 1.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing outside in front of the Miami-based Caja Caliente food truck.

Cindy opted to wear a cropped light blue tank top with ruched detailing and a pair of skintight high-waisted jeans. The casual ensemble, which was from the clothing brand White Fox Boutique, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She piled on the accessories, sporting a pair of sunglasses, earrings, a gold chain choker necklace, numerous bracelets, and two rings. The blond bombshell also styled her long locks in slightly tousled waves.

In the first image, Cindy stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she lifted up one of her hands. She also had on what appears to be a black shoulder bag with zipper detailing.

The following photo showed her holding a cardboard container with a taco in it. She looked at her food, as she parted her full lips.

Cindy lifted up the taco and opened her mouth in the third snap. The final photo showed her leaning forward and taking a bite.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they would allow her to have some of their “shrimp taco.” She also advertised for White Fox Boutique by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Cindy’s question.

“[Y]es, yes [I] would,” wrote one commenter.

“Sorry but I already ate it, but I’ll buy you one just for you,” quipped another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Cindy’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Absolute stunner and mesmerizing gorgeous beauty,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful @cindyprado,” added a different devotee, followed by a red heart, a heart-eye, and a fire emoji.

Some commenters simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Cindy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy pink swimsuit while on a beach. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.