Pamela Anderson, 53, Squats Down Wearing Nude Lingerie While Speaking About Her ‘Sensitive Soul’

Pam called herself an 'empath' in the caption of the photo.

Pamela Anderson flashed her world-famous figure for her most recent Instagram photo on Friday night. The former Baywatch star looked incredible as she opened up about how deeply her feelings run in the caption of the post.

Pamela looked drop dead gorgeous in the snap. She opted for a nude lingerie piece that featured a low-cut neckline to expose her busty chest. The lace straps of the garment also showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The lingerie hugged her slender waist and hips while exposing her round booty in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of nude heels and a ring on her finger.

Pam squatted down for the shot. She leaned against a white door frame as she bent both knees and arched her back. She pushed her pert posterior out and rested one arm over her leg. The other was placed over her head as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the background, a green plant and a hardwood floor could be seen as sunlight streamed in from a nearby window.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Pamela’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 37,000 times within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. However, only five of her admirers got to hit up the comments section before commenting was disabled on the post.

One fan flooded the section with heart-eyed emoji, as well as a red heart and fire emoji. Others took to the comments to leave emoji such as flowers, purple hearts, gold stars, and gifts. One social media user also left a finger pointing upward, as if to hint that he agreed with the pictures of flames above his message.

The actress doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there pale pink bathing suit while snorkeling. That update was also a hit among her fans, who rushed to leave over 35,000 likes to date. Comments were also shut off on that upload.