Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Black Bathing Suit & Colorful Coverup

Actress Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Saturday to share a fabulous new photo. She embraced a sunny day outdoors and looked incredible as she flaunted her slimmed-down figure in a beach-ready ensemble.

The new upload from Rebel showed her on a sandy beach with gorgeous blue hues from a clear sky and body of water behind her. She stood under what appeared to be a protective wicker awning as the sun shone brightly above. The actress leaned forward slightly and seemed to have her hands resting on something that was just outside the frame of the snap.

Rebel looked directly at the camera with a steady gaze. She looked serene and signaled via her caption that she was prepared to spend the day with water, sunshine, and tacos.

The Pitch Perfect star wore a one-piece black bathing suit and had a gorgeous coverup robe over it. The bathing suit had a low scoop neck that revealed a hint of her busty assets. In addition, a glimpse of her slimmed-down physique could be seen under the loosely tied coverup.

The 40-year-old Australian tagged the brand Emilio Pucci in her photo. The garment appeared to be a silk beach kaftan of theirs and it incorporated hues of mint green, light pink, purple, white, and yellow. She had it tied together at the waist, and the flowy fabric draped loosely over her arms and hips.

The Cats star wore her blond hair in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders. A few wisps framed her face and the tresses were just messy enough to suggest that Rebel was all about relaxing on the beach versus providing the perfect glamour shot.

Rebel’s 8.9 million Instagram followers adored this upload. The shot was liked nearly 70,000 times in an hour and about 450 people also commented on it.

“I hope you feel as amazing as you look! You’ve always been beautiful,” one fan noted.

“You look great rebel! You are changing before our eyes just never ever lose your amazing funny side,” another said.

“HOT GIRL ALL YEAR LONG,” declared a follower.

“You have always been beautiful but now you are glowing! Keep up the great work, I’m right there with you,” someone else encouraged.

Last week, Rebel shared with her followers that she was just six pounds away from what she considered her goal weight. The Bridesmaids actress has been pushing hard to transform her body over the past few months and she has shared updates regularly with her fans. She has already slimmed down significantly, and photos like this new one show how radiant and confident she looks as a result of all her hard work.