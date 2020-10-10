Anna Katharina Sizzles In A Clingy Olive Green T-Shirt Dress: ‘It’s The Freakin’ Weekend’

Anna admitted that she was spending the weekend in front of the TV.

Instagram stunner Anna Katharina wore a bit more clothes than usual for her most recent shots on Saturday afternoon. The model flaunted her hot bod while rocking a skimpy ensemble and gushing over the fact that the weekend had finally arrived.

In the sexy pics, Anna looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a clingy olive green t-shirt dress. The garment boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. It also featured a pocket on the chest, and short sleeves that gave fans a peek at her muscled arms.

The garment fit tightly around her petite waist and curvy hips while accentuating her perfectly round booty in the process. Her toned thighs could also be spotted in the snaps.

In the first photo, Anna stood on a large stone porch. She had one leg in front of the other and her hip pushed out. She let one arm hang at her side as the other reached out to touch something out of the frame. She bent at the waist and wore a big smile on her lips.

The second shot featured Anna with her body turned to the side. She arched her back and pushed her chest out as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other over her backside. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a table and chairs could be seen.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 4,200 likes within the first 28 minutes after it they were shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 80 messages.

“A truly Beautiful & Charming Awesome Super Woman,” one follower stated.

“Have a great weekend!” another wrote.

“Magnificent portrait! Wonderful,” a third comment read.

“Omg so beautiful,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for filling her timeline with shots of herself wearing sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and teeny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for an emerald green two-piece on the beach, which she called the “perfect” triangle bikini. To date, that post has reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 300 comments.