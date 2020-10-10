Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Flapper Costume

On Saturday, October 10, British model Rachel Ward started off the weekend by sharing a stunning snap that showed her dressed as a 1920s flapper with her 622,000 Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 29-year-old posed in front of a white wall. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel’s costume featured a plunging high-cut bodysuit adorned with silver fringe. The revealing garment put her incredible curves and toned legs on full display. She also had on matching fingerless elbow-length gloves and a pair of ankle strap heels. As for jewelry, she wore drop earrings, a statement necklace, and her sparkling wedding ring set.

Rachel finished off the look with a curled black wig with short bangs. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, Rachel kneeled with her legs spread on what appears to be a rumpled white sheet. She leaned forward slightly and put one of her hands between her legs to stabilize herself. The model raised her other hand toward her mouth with a cigarette holder firmly placed between her fingers. She focused her gaze on the camera lens, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few of Rachel’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[You’re] unreal,” wrote a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking good girl,” added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

“OMG!!! You look bomb,” remarked another admirer.

“Are you today’s date, cos [sic] you’re 10/10?” quipped a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Recently, she uploaded a sizzling snapshot, in which she wore a sheer green bodysuit with lace detailing that hugged her curvaceous figure. That picture has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.