Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot Wearing An Emerald Green Lace Lingerie Piece In Bed

Rachel talked about empowerment in the caption of the shot.

Blond beauty Rachel Ward looked smoking hot in a new Instagram upload over the weekend. The model showed some skin as she told her followers in the caption of the post that they should feel empowered by their bodies.

In the sexy shot, Rachel looked stunning as she opted for an emerald green lace lingerie piece. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The ensemble was cinched around her tiny waist, and was cut high on her curvy hips to help expose her round booty and long, lean legs.

Rachel laid on her back on top of a bed made up with white linens for the shot. She had both of her arms raised over her head as she twisted her torso to show off a bit of her backside. She bent one knee and gave a smoldering stare into the camera as sunlight streamed across the bed and illuminated her glowing skin. She geotagged her location as Manchester City Center.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell over both of her shoulders.

Rachel has amassed more than 622,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those supporters wasted no time share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 270 remarks about pic during that time.

“You are certainly something to see. I feel empowered just looking at your curves. Thanks for the positive message and stunning photograph. You’re gorgeous as usual,” one follower wrote.

“I would [be empowered] if my curves were like yours, you are truly beautiful Rachel,” another stated.

“Cheers to the weekend Rachel,” a third user said.

“You’re so gorgeous looking at world invented the world beauty,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible body in scanty outfits online. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skimpy olive green bikini while spending the day on a boat. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 360 comments.