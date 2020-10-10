Scarlett Bordeaux Flaunts Underboob In Sparkly Thong Bikini On The Beach: ‘Good Morning Sunshine’

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a sparkly bikini while wishing her Instagram followers good morning, and the WWE NXT wrestler’s fans responded positively to her latest post.

In the shot, Scarlett kneeled in the wet sand on the beach as frothy waves rolled in behind her, and the blue ocean met the cloudy sky at the horizon. The model’s body faced her left, and she looked back over her shoulder with a large toothy grin on her face. Scarlett’s platinum blond hair fell in loose layered curls over her shoulder and down her back from a trendy side part.

Scarlett wore a sparkly gold bikini top consisting of triangles of fabric connected by matching straps tied around her ribcage and neck. The swimwear provided an ample glimpse of the wrestler’s underboob in the photo, which spilled out of the bottom. She wore matching thong-style bottoms that rose high in the back with a triangle of material that formed a “V” from her pert backside and tied over her hip in a bow. The swimsuit showcased her nipped-in waist and rounded behind.

The model spread her legs in the photo and dug her toes into the wet beach. Her pert derriere rested on her wet heels. She reached her arms toward the sand, and both elbows had sand on them. The pose revealed a tattoo in the middle of Scarlett’s upper back.

The wrestler’s fan appreciated her good morning post, and nearly 34,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 325 took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with many including the flame emoji.

“Hoping to see you Wrestling in the ring just like the times before. You look amazing,” raved one fan who added a red heart-eye emoji.

“Good morning, Scarlett. Looking great! I’m still waiting for that in-ring debut on NXT,” a second devotee replied.

“There she is. Haven’t seen you in a little bit Scarlett. Amazing view! Oh, and the ocean is nice, too,” teased a third Instagram user who added a wave to complete the comment.

“Record-setting likes beautiful! It’s easy when you’re a GODDESS. I miss you and [Karrion] Kross. NXT has really gone down. I love you, Scarlett,” a fourth follower replied, adding hearts, a blushing smiley, and a heart-kiss emoji.

Scarlette has showcased her hot bikini body several times over the last several months to her followers’ delight. The Inquisitr previously reported that she posted a picture of herself modeling a unique peach two-piece that got a lot of attention.