April Love Geary, Singer Robin Thicke’s Fiance, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Tiny Bikini

April Love Geary took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump as she and Robin Thicke await the arrival of their third child. Wearing an animal-print bikini top and standing in what appeared to be a bathroom, Geary shot a steely gaze toward the camera as she showcased her bump.

In the caption, Geary told fans that she didn’t think her skin could stretch out any further, even though she still has close to two months to go before her due date.

The picture got a big reaction from fans, with many wishing the couple well and complimenting Geary on her glowing good looks.

“You’re a babe and a half,” one fan declared.

“Girl you are glowinggggg,” wrote another, adding a fire and heart-eyes emoji before adding, “congrats.”

The snap attracted some viral attention beyond the social media site as well, with The Daily Mail sharing her pictures and offering an update on the famous couple. The report noted that Geary confirmed she and Thicke were expecting their third child together earlier this month. The report added that the couple has a busy time ahead of them, with another little one on the way and plans to walk the aisle together after their initial wedding plans were put on hold.

“She confirmed on October 4 that they are expecting again, and she answered some questions from fans, posting the answers on her Instagram Stories,” The Daily Mail penned. “In her Q&A the model dished that she and Robin plan to marry once their Malibu home, which burned down in a wildfire two years ago, has been rebuilt.”

Geary is no stranger to showing her baby bump off for her followers. As The Inquisitr reported, she also took to social media to showcase her midsection in a bikini prior to the birth of the pair’s second child last year. She posted a selfie and wrote that she felt like she was “ready to pop.” Geary had announced the pregnancy back in August 2018, writing that their little girl was thrilled to become a big sister.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!???? We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin’s birthday,” the model wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that showed their daughter holding an ultrasound picture.

She is now set to become a big sister again sometime before the end of 2020.