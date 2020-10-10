Chris Christie Released From New Jersey Hospital After Bout With COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been released from the Morristown Medical Center after a weeklong hospital stay in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. The Republican lobbyist and confidant of President Donald Trump announced his discharge via Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” he wrote in a tweet. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers.”

Christie went on to reveal that he will have more to say about his experience with the novel coronavirus in the coming week.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the 58-year-old had checked himself into the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last weekend. Over the days that ensued, he remained silent on social media and updates on his condition were difficult to come by, leading to speculation about his well-being. Due to his weight and lifelong struggle with asthma, the former governor was potentially at greater risk for suffering from complications as a result of his infection.

Christie is just one of myriad people connected with the president, who was also hospitalized with COVID-19, to have contracted the virus. He notably made several trips to the White House ahead of Trump’s first debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in an effort to help the president prepare for the event.

He later noted that no one wore masks as debate preparations were being made.

According to Politico, at least 35 people who attended Trump’s event at the White House Rose Garden to announce his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court have contracted the novel coronavirus. That list includes a litany of other high-ranking Republican and administration officials, such as first lady Melania Trump, senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Christie was also in attendance for the nomination announcement, which is being classified by some as a super-spreader event, and was documented greeting and even hugging other attendees without wearing a mask.

Before registering as a lobbyist earlier this year, Christie spent eight years in office as the governor of New Jersey, from 2010 to 2018. He had previously served as a U.S. attorney for the state under the administration of President George W. Bush.

More recently, Christie has been involved with the current president, first as a member of his transition team and later as Chair of the Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission.