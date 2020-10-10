Chiara Ferragni Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Instagram Selfie

On October 10, Chiara Ferragni wowed her fans with a sultry new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page. The sexy selfie featured the Italian businesswoman wearing nothing but her lingerie and posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage.

In the snap, Chiara rocked a sexy brassiere. It had a black base with cream-colored dots all-over. The bra was adorned with lace trimmings along the base, and a tiny ribbon in between the cups.

The undergarment was padded, and it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The deep neckline offered a tantalizing display of her decolletage, but the underwire structure pushed her breasts up — making her cleavage pop. The stretchable straps clung to her shoulders for support, and it also helped accentuate her slim arms.

The model used her phone’s camera to capture the sizzling hot selfie. From what was visible, she was indoors, sitting on a plush sofa. Chiara held the mobile device in her hands as she extended her arms away from her face to get the best angle possible. She looked directly at the lens with a sultry gaze and a closed-lip smile. The bright sunlight illuminated her flawless skin, making it appear fresh and glowing.

For the occasion, Chiara’s blond locks were down. She did a side part and had her strands styled in soft waves. She also opted for a diamond tennis necklace with her barely there look.

In the caption, Chiara greeted her fans and added a red heart emoji and a “supplied” hashtag.

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her avid online supporters. In addition to more than 553,000 likes, the update has also pulled in 2,300-plus notes, as many of Chiara’s fans took to the comments section to let her know she looked gorgeous. Several other admirers raved about her assets, and a few followers expressed their admiration with their choice of emoji.

“I have followed you through the years, and I’m proud of who you are today. You look irresistibly hot and so beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“You are the most beautiful person I have ever laid eyes on. Amazing shot. Congrats on the success!” added another fan, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love the hair, the makeup, and your lingerie! Your eyes are so beautiful. The prettiest shade of blue that I have ever seen,” wrote a third follower.

“What a hot mama! You are glowing,” stated a fourth Instagram user.