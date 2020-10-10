Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Mini Dress While Posing On A Beach

On Saturday, October 10, American fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a beach. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were shot in the Maldives.

Katelyn opted to wear a plunging taupe cross strap mini dress. The garment showcased her ample cleavage, muscular back, and lean legs. She finished off the look with a wide-brim straw hat and a pair of white sandals.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a low bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a manicure and pedicure with her nails painted white.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot that focused on Katelyn’s gorgeous face. The following picture showed her sitting with her legs spread in the sand in front of what appears to be a pergola canopy. She rested her hands on her legs and turned her neck, as she closed her eyes. A beautiful body of water can be seen in the background.

In the final photo, she stood with her back facing the photographer. She tugged on the hem of her dress and seemed to be looking at the sand.

In the caption, Katelyn shared her appreciation for water. She also credited the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX with taking the pictures.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Katelyn’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful and amazing,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“So beautiful I love the outfit so nice to see you having fun,” added a different devotee.

“Great shot [you] are absolutely stunning,” remarked another admirer, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“You look stunning in these pics,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Katelyn is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she opted to go topless underneath an open robe. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.