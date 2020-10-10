Kindly Myers Sizzles In Pink Lingerie While Posing Seductively In Her Kitchen

Blond bombshell Kindly Myers shared a new snapshot on Instagram Saturday morning. This was another take from a shoot she did a while back, and this new-to-fans photo was an immediate hit.

Kindly wore a hot pink set of lingerie and was photographed standing in her kitchen. As The Inquisitr shared a couple of months ago, the model had showcased her curves in this ensemble before. This time, she faced the camera directly and gave everybody plenty to appreciate.

The earlier post showed Kindly from the side, so very little detail regarding her ensemble could be deciphered. This time, however, everybody had the opportunity to fully appreciate the flattering pieces and how they enhanced Kindly’s tanned, fit physique.

The 35-year-old Maxim model stood in the same spot in her kitchen as she did in her previous upload. This time, she leaned her derriere against the lower cabinet and laid one hand on the marbled countertop.

Kindly looked directly toward the photographer as the photo was shot. She swept her blond tresses over her head and let the loose waves tumble over one shoulder. She toyingly played with one lock that she held in her hand as she held a sultry expression on her face.

The hot-pink bra was relatively basic, but it beautifully accentuated her busty assets and looked stunning on Kindly. Thin double straps delicately covered her shoulders and the low dip in the front revealed a great deal of deep cleavage.

The panties had lace detailing over the hips on each side. The cut was low in the front and the panties sat high on her hips. The waistband sat well below Kindly’s navel and perfectly highlighted her hourglass curves. She wore a belly button ring and the tattoo along her side could be seen with this position and ensemble.

Kindly’s chiseled abs were on full display with this pose. She stood with one leg bent and crossed in front of the other and her tanned, long legs looked lean and strong.

The Playboy model’s 2.1 million fans seemed quite pleased to see this snapshot cross their timelines on Saturday. More than 6,000 people liked the post during the first hour after she had uploaded it, and 200 also commented.

“WOW you are getting more beautiful every day,” one fan raved.

“Looking like a real life-size Barbie,” another shared.

“Gorgeous lingerie fabulous body stunning curves and so lovely attractive woman,” a follower declared.

“Hey. Wow. There’s no one more beautiful and hotter than you,” someone else detailed.

The emoji were plentiful throughout the comment section as well. It seemed that a number of speechless followers relied on fire, heart, and kiss icons to show how much they loved Kindly’s sizzling-hot shot. Whether by relying on words or emoji, it was clear that everybody had a deep appreciation for this sexy upload.