Christine Quinn Shows Off Her Stunning New Look Featuring Bright Orange Hair

Netflix hit Selling Sunset bombshell Christine Quinn revealed a bold new look to her 1.3 million followers on social media featuring a shocking change from her usual look.

Christine posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her signature long icy blonde locks a surprising shade of melon instead. The new shade blended perfectly with what appeared to be orange eyeshadow and dark, full lashes.

In the image, she wore a brown leather Louis Vuitton jacket covered in the company’s signature monogram print. On her neck is her famous heart-shaped necklace, which was designed by jeweler Monika Kosa, who also designed the realtor’s wedding bands and stunning 20-carat diamond wedding ring, featuring a 10-carat oval center stone in the middle, as Page Six reported.

On her wrists were a pair of carrier diamond “Love” bracelet, which retail starting at $45,000 each. Her long nails appear to be painted in a nude pink color to compliment her mauve lips. To finish off the smoky look, there seems to be smoke coming out her slightly parted lips and trailing up along her hand, which she holds against her face while standing in front of a white wall and green plant in the background.

She captioned the post telling her followers where she got the colors for her bold look, and people were loving it, with over 60,000 likes within the first 24 hours after it was posted.

Some compared her to Arial the mermaid, who also has long red locks.

Serbian model Deyana Zivkovic commented, “My queen i adore you.”

One person was concerned about the hair color and asked the reality star about how it functions.

“Does it wash out or what?????” they asked.

“can’t reveal all my secrets!” Christine responded, followed by a zipped lip emoji and a kiss heart emoji.

“Badder than Jessica rabbit,” added another.

Others were excited about her outfit rather than the dramatic new hairstyle.

“I love you’re (sic) jacket I have been saving for a Louie for a while you look gorgeous,” commented one follower.

Rumors suggest that the breakout reality star can afford to change up her look. While some suggested that perhaps Christine makes as much as $9 million in commission, a number that she rejected, her net worth is somewhere around $2 million, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Meanwhile, her husband, Christian Richard, who she married last December in a Gothic-themed wedding that appeared on the show, is said to be worth $20 million.