WWE News: The Hurt Business Teases Addition Of Female Superstar

Last night’s draft episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Naomi join Monday Night Raw, and the news caught the attention of MVP.

The leader of the Hurt Business faction retweeted an image from WWE’s official Twitter account that depicted Naomi next to the Raw logo. The accompanying caption was made up of thinking face emojis, suggesting that he was pondering something.

Now that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion is on the same brand as the faction, she could become its first female member. The veteran didn’t say much about his intentions, but his post teased that he might be interested in recruiting her.

Some of MVP’s followers supported the idea of Naomi joining the Hurt Business, with many claiming that she’d be an ideal fit for the heel stable.

“Please don’t be teasing us, I can already see Naomi in a bada** power suit and some black and gold gear,” wrote one social media user.

“Naomi would be perfect for The Hurt Business, she’s a brilliant heel,” tweeted a second fan.

Another noted that the stable needs her to take on Retribution. The anarchist faction contains both male and female superstars, and Naomi might be used to feud with Mia Kim and other women members down the line.

Naomi joining would also give the stable a fifth member heading into Survivor Series. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Retribution is reportedly set to face a team of WWE superstars in a traditional five-on-five tag match at the event.

However, the ongoing feud between Hurt Business and the anarchists has been pointing toward a big showdown. The inclusion of Naomi would allow both sides to be evenly matched. It could also mean the first intergender tag team main event in the history of the pay-per-view.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Naomi retweeted MVP and fueled more speculation. The article also highlighted that her character needs a creative direction and makeover, and a heel turn could be on the cards.

The fans have been vocal in their support of Naomi in recent months. As The Inquisitr previously documented, they started a social media campaign to demand better booking for the superstar after she lost a series of matches against Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.

However, the groundswell of support has reportedly inspired officials to push the former Women’s Champion. Pairing her up with one of the most prominent acts in the promotion might be their way of doing that.