No Doubt’s Iconic ‘Tragic Kingdom’ Album Turns 25, Guitarist Tom Dumont Believes A Tour Won’t Happen

October 10, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s iconic breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom. The record helped introduce the band to new audiences around the world and is considered a classic.

No Doubt’s guitarist Tom Dumont took to Instagram to honor the LP’s milestone with a throwback photo that dates back to October 1995. You can view the upload here.

The snapshot was taken in Honolulu, Hawaii, and included Dumont with his band members — lead singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young, and touring members Gabrial McNair and Stephen Bradley. On the far right appeared a friend named Donnie.

Dumont expressed in his caption that he started playing the guitar with No Doubt in 1998, four years before they released their debut self-titled album. Tragic Kingdom, their third studio album, took three years to create. Some of the band worked other jobs and were still in college while making the record.

Despite being a huge challenge for No Doubt, they still managed to release Tragic Kingdom. Dumont described the creative process as “magical” because they all had “real chemistry” as bandmates and collaborators.

“the fact that Tragic Kingdom has touched so many people around the world is beyond what I could have ever imagined,” the “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker said.

Last year, Young shared with his followers that he would love to celebrate the 25-anniversary of the record with some live shows. However, Dumont seems to have put all the rumors to rest and stated that it is unlikely.

“I’d love to do one more No Doubt tour, but it feels like that ain’t gonna happen. It’s bittersweet. In any case, what great memories,” he revealed.

In the span of one hour, his post caught the attention of many fans. Unsurprisingly, they were left disappointed with the news. However, they are still grateful for the music.

“Most of my favorite humans in one picture. happy 25, Tom! You’ll never know how much this album and every other that follows means to us!!” one user wrote.

“Happy TK25 Tom! This album shaped most of my life. I’ll always be grateful,” another person shared.

“‘Tragic Kingdom’ is such a masterpiece! Love u guys, for everything you’ve done,” remarked a third account.

Stefani also took to Instagram to share a short video message. The mom-of-3 thanked everyone who has supported No Doubt and explained that it “fuels her fire.”

According to Chart Masters, Tragic Kingdom is No Doubt’s most successful release to date, selling 11.9 million copies in the U.S. alone and over 18 million worldwide. The LP included the hit singles “Don’t Speak,” “Just A Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” “Sunday Morning,” and “Excuse Me Mr.”

In celebration of its milestone, No Doubt announced on Twitter that they have digitally remastered all the music videos from the era.