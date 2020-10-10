Ana Cheri Straddles Paddleboard In Tiny String Bikini: ‘I Love A Good Paddling’

Ana Cheri has an incredible figure, and her 12.5 million Instagram followers can always count on her sharing racy content that features her rocking some of the sexiest outfits she can find. On Saturday, she uploaded a series of photos that saw her flaunting her curves in a skimpy bikini while having some fun on a paddleboard.

The popular influencer shared three photos that captured her on the ocean, and all of the snaps put her fabulous figure on display. With her hair down in natural waves, the brunette beauty looked to be happy and relaxed as she floated on the pristine turquoise water.

Ana’s bikini was about as small as it could get. It was crocheted from a variety of colors with black straps. The triangle-shaped cups on the top barely covered her breasts, and the bottoms were equally revealing.

In the first frame, Ana turned up the heat and straddled the paddleboard. The camera captured her from a side angle while she arched her back, flaunting her bodacious booty and shapely thighs. She tilted her head while she gave the lens a flirty smile.The pose also gave her fans a nice look at her side boob. Her bronze skin popped against the bright blue sky.

Ana was standing on the board in the second slide. The lens caught her from the front as she held the paddle in her hands. She struck a pose and wore a big smile on her face as she showcased her hourglass shape, muscular legs and chiseled abs.

The third picture showed Ana in action. As she focused on staying balanced, she also offered a nice view of her voluptuous chest as she leaned over to paddle. Her toned arms and legs were also prominent in the snap.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 52,000 of Ana’s fans hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

The update got her followers to talking. Over 400 of them had something to say about the sizzling photos.

“Love these three pictures amazing Body and beauty,” wrote one admirer.

“Those are some beautiful curves gorgeous,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful and attractive as always,” added a third fan.

“No one can match your hotness,” a fourth comment read.

Ana certainly knows how to turn up the heat when it comes to social media. Earlier this week, she left little to the imagination when she posed topless on the beach wearing nothing but a fringed miniskirt.