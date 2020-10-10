Bella Hadid Does Hilarious Kylie Jenner Impression As She Takes Shot In Revealing Top: ‘I’m Gonna Get Wasted’

Bella Hadid showed off her acting chops on Instagram on Friday night as she marked her 24th birthday by performing an impression of her good pal Kylie Jenner — and the post received rave reviews from a number of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The supermodel lip synced over an audio from Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which saw Kylie sing a short song about getting “wasted” during a family meal out, before asking her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian “what the f*ck are you on?.”

“I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread,” replied her sister.

Bella wore a super revealing black and gold top for her Kylie impression, which gave fans a serious look at her enviable cleavage and toned body. The garment featured a thick striped band around her midriff, which was attached to two thick shoulder straps that protected her modesty. She accessorized with multiple bangles on each wrist, large gold statement earrings, and delicate gold chains which were layered around her neck. Her light brown locks were left loose in beachy waves for her fun night.

The model was sat at a table covered in a red cloth for the video, and a fire pit and luxury wooden furniture were visible in the background. As she mimed Kylie’s song, she lifted up a shot glass containing clear liquid, before a blond pal with a flower in her hair leaned in to mime Kourtney’s segment of the audio. Bella could then be seen taking the shot.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan proved they could take a joke at their expense, as they flocked to the comments section to share their appreciation for Bella’s efforts.

“Iconic,” wrote Kylie, who added three sideways crying-laughing faces to her comment. Kylie’s comment alone racked up over 25,000 likes in nine hours.

“HHahahahahaha i am dead,” contributed Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Happy Birthday @bellahadid!!!,” added the family’s momager Kris Jenner.

Bella’s 34.1 million fans also appeared to appreciate the hilarious video, as the upload racked up over 2.2 million likes in just ten hours.

The supermodel’s post came after an explosive episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which focused on tension between Kylie and her older sister Kendall Jenner. As The Inquisitr reported, the pair became embroiled in a furious physical fight after they argued over an outfit and Kylie refused to give Kendall a ride home. Fortunately, Bella chose a more humorous moment from the episode to mimic for her birthday Instagram post.