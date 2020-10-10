Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Fabulous Curves While Getting Glammed Up

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa captured hearts around the world on Saturday, October 10, when she uploaded a new video for her 12.3 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old bombshell was recorded inside of a photography studio for the video, which was paired to a Spanish song by Ozuna and Camilo called “Despeinada.”

Jailyne took center stage throughout the clip as she switched between a number of movements and poses. In the beginning of the video, the model sat down on a chair while getting her hair done. Other parts of the footage displayed her from close up as she stood in front of a mirror. She also adjusted her locks and zoomed in on her face and chest. She wore a sultry pout on her face throughout most of the reel.

Jailyne’s long raven hair was styled in large glamorous waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish.

The model flaunted her killer curves in a sporty white top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulder and down her back. The skimpy garment was designed with a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of a cleavage. Also on display was her slim core as the top reached just below her chest.

She teamed the number with a pair of white and gray athletic bottoms. The formfitting pants tightly hugged her curvaceous hips and bodacious bottom, further highlighting her hourglass physique. Their high-rise gray band again drew eyes to her midriff.

Jailyne accessorized with a gold necklace and bracelet.

She revealed in the post’s caption that Luis Torres was behind her glam. She also stated that she was in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Saturday’s content was received with a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 71,000 likes and 526,000 views in just a few hours after being uploaded. More than 600 fans also verbalized their approval in the comments section, praising Jailyne for her killer figure, her good looks, and her scanty ensemble.

“It’s crazy how pretty she is,” one Instagram user wrote, adding fire emoji to their compliment.

“You’re beautiful with or without the makeup,” a second fan chimed in.

“Lovely body babe,” gushed a third admirer, filling their comment with red-heart emoji.

“Pretty baby, beautiful hair,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has shared more than a few smoking-hot posts of herself to Instagram this month. On October 1, she shared a series of photos that displayed her in a matching skirt and top ensemble while she posed with a horse.