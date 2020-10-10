Jordyn Woods Showcases Voluptuous Cleavage In See Through Catsuit With Psychadelic Print

Jordyn Woods put her voluptuous curves on display as she stunned in an attention-demanding catsuit in her latest Instagram upload. The model wore a transparent ensemble that showed off her cleavage for the fierce photo, which was uploaded to the social media site on Friday.

Jordan slayed in the see through black catsuit, which was emblazoned with bold graphics in vibrant reds, yellows, purples, and pinks. The bodysuit featured long sleeves and a mock neck, while it’s black mesh material lent the aesthetic a trendy 90’s vibe. Kylie Jenner’s former best pal wore a black triangle bra under the cat suit with thin shoulder straps. The figure-hugging outfit gave Jordan’s fans a hearty glimpse of her enviable cleavage, while a thicker panel of material clung to her toned stomach.

The former Good American model styled her raven tresses loose and straight, and had brushed her hair back behind her shoulders for the outdoor photoshoot. Some of her locks were seen blowing in the breeze, which added an ethereal feel to the snap. She accessorized the futuristic look with large hoop earrings that appeared studded with diamonds, and two pairs of smaller silver hoops, worn higher up in her ears. Jordyn gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her gorgeous face.

The photoshoot appeared to take place on a concrete patio, as sliding glass doors were visible in the backdrop. Followers could also see a grassy hill behind the model, which was blanketed with greenery. Jordyn was not alone, as the denim-clad legs of another person could also be spotted in the background.

Jordyn’s fans appeared to appreciate the edgy snap, as the upload garnered upwards of 271,000 likes in 18 hours. A number of her followers took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the social media star.

“JORDYN YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL,” wrote one admirer, who added a blue butterfly emoji to their words.

“Come through jordy,” commented another, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Oh yess this look is adorable on you,” added a third follower, alongside a string of pink heart emoji.

As The Daily Mail noted, Jordyn’s bodysuit is one of the pieces from her new collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. On Friday, she posted a glamorous promotional clip for the new collection, in which she sported a pink silky robe as she sat in a pink car with three other models. You can see the Instagram post here.