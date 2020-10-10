Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Her Toned Figure In A Tiny White Bikini

Tahlia Skaines made her 552,000 followers happy with a brand new sizzling post uploaded to her Instagram page on October 10. The internet personality appeared to be spending time poolside, soaking up some sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable physique.

Tahlia flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted fully-lined triangle cups that were cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. It had a plunging neckline that offered a nice view of her decolletage. The straps that were tied over her neck pulled the cups up, pushing her breasts inward — making her cleavage look more prominent.

The matching bikini bottoms that she sported clung high to her waist, highlighting her hips. Her taut tummy and abs were also on full display, thanks to the low-cut waistline. The garment featured high leg cuts that showed plenty of skin around her groin area.

In the photo, Tahlia rocked her skimpy bathing suit outdoors. She sat on the pool deck with her thighs spread. The babe leaned backward and used her left hand to support her body, while her other hand was holding her phone. She angled the mobile device in a way that her bombshell curves were seen, focusing on her upper thighs up until her neck. While her face was not shown in the shot, her viewers were still satisfied with what they saw.

Tahlia also shared some clips from her adventure in her Instagram Stories, and a video showed that she tied her hair in a high ponytail. Her nails were painted with white polish, which matched her bathing suit.

Tahlia paired the snapshot with a short caption, where she shared the exact time the image was taken. She also shared that her bikini was from a brand called VDM The Label, by tagging the company’s Instagram page in the picture. According to the geotag, she was somewhere at the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Like many of her social media uploads, this new addition quickly became a hit. The latest share received more than 13,100 likes and 130-plus comments in less than a day. Online supporters from all over the globe took to the comments section and dropped various messages. Many praised her insanely toned body. Other followers seemed to be rendered speechless, opting to chime in with a trail of emoji instead.

“So jealous! Looking fire, like always, girl,” a follower commented.

“Your body is goals,” gushed another admirer.

“Pretty impressive. Keep it up! You are doing great,” added a third social media user.