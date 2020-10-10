Kylie Jenner Flaunts Killer Curves In Super Skimpy Dress, Reminds Fans She Is ‘The Boss’

Kylie Jenner showed her followers who the boss was as she flaunted her bombshell curves in an Instagram post. The makeup mogul rocked an edgy dress that clung to her every curve and revealed plenty of skin for the fierce photoshoot.

The cropped top of the dress featured just one sleeve, leaving Kylie’s right shoulder bare, while a quirky cut-out section of the left sleeve revealed her toned bicep. The high-waisted mini-skirt stretched across Kylie’s flat stomach and voluptuous hips, while the hemline skimmed her shapely upper thighs, ramping up the garment’s sex appeal. Interestingly, the top and skirt were tied together by strings that wound around the reality star’s mid-section before tying in the middle at her waist. The garment’s eye-catching print consisted of an animal print in black and cream, with bright red and yellow color pops, while its stretchy material clung to her cleavage, leaving little to the imagination.

Kylie accessorized her ensemble with a series of small hoop earrings and a delicate gold necklace. She also sported a number of gold rings, and a bright orange crocodile skin-style bag with a gold chain, which she wore over her left shoulder. The businesswoman had scraped her dark brown tresses back into a sleek low knot with a center parting, which added a sophisticated vibe to the overall look.

She struck a number of different poses for the camera. In the first of the slideshow’s five images, she stood straight on to the camera and pointed her chin upwards, while the second saw her serve some serious side-eye. Kylie posed with her hands behind her head for the next two shots, and leant forward to display her booty in the final snap, which was more zoomed out. The backdrop featured a large black door, and a vibrant artwork could be glimpsed hung on the wall in a nearby corridor. She used the caption to remind people of her prestigious status as the head of Kylie Cosmetics.

A number of Kylie’s 197 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the fierce aesthetic.

“Your inner LEO is showing a lot lately Kylie,” wrote one fan, alongside two fire emoji.

“M O O D,” offered another, next to a lightning emoji.

“Ohhh the last one,” contributed a third admirer, who added a crying face and fire emoji to their words.

Kylie appears to have been ramping up the sex appeal on her Instagram page of late. As The Inquisitr reported, on October 7 she shared a sizzling shot that perfectly displayed her killer curves and toned stomach. Kylie wore high-waisted jeans and a white bra for the snap, which gave followers a serious glimpse of her cleavage. You can see the post here.