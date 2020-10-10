Sasha Ferro Flaunts Curvaceous Derrière In Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Sasha Ferro thrilled her 1.3 million followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Saturday, October 10. The hottie rocked the skimpy swimwear as she enjoyed the sunny weather in Miami.

The snap showed Sasha standing on the fine, white sand with her legs apart and one foot on a tip-toe. The turquoise blue water coming up to shore, the blue sky, and the clouds comprised her scenic background.

Sasha posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her pert derriere the main focus of the shot. She placed one hand on her thigh, while her other hand was raised to her head. The bright sunshine illuminated her flawless physique, making her tanned skin glow.

The Mexican model sported a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the swimwear was not shown in the snap. From what was visible, the bandeau-style top clung to her chest securely with two thick straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

She sported the matching bottoms that had a simple design. The thong design showcased her round posterior. The garment perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting the curves of her hips. Its high cut helped elongate her lean legs. Notably, the color of her bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Sasha tied her blond locks into a high bun with a white scrunchie, keeping all of her hair away from her body and face. She opted to wear several rings as her accessories with her beach attire.

In the caption, Sasha wrote something in Spanish. According to Google Translate, the influencer shared something about her tattoos, more so with the one found on her “back.” She shared that the particular ink is her “favorite” out of all her body marks.

The latest share gained over 71,800 likes and an upward of 1,000 comments in less than a day. The majority of Sasha’s admirers and several fellow models took to the comments section and dropped emoji and gushing messages, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Several other fans raved about her perky booty.

“If I meet you by chance, I would probably be so amazed by your beauty. You have no idea how beautiful you are, but I do,” one of her fans commented.

“You will never be able to see it with your own eyes. Back tattoos are for others, but it does look cool,” wrote another follower.

“I love to see you in a place like this, full of good vibes and peace. You so sexy!” gushed a third Instagram user.