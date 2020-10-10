Holly Sonders Puts On A Busty Display In White Lace Bustier With Plunging Neckline

Holly's Vegas brunch look was rather revealing.

Holly Sonders shared her daring take on an ideal brunch look with her fans, and her ensemble showed a lot of skin.

The Fox Sports host took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing outside in Las Vegas, Nevada. She sat on an outdoor sofa with gray cushions and black patterned decorative pillows. Her photo was taken from a distance, providing a view of her entire body. With her legs crossed and her body propped up on one hand, she showed off her killer curves, including her ample bosom.

Holly wore an ivory bustier crafted out of floral stretch lace. The top had thin shoulder straps and a plunging V-neck that bared her smooth and glowy décolletage. The garment had supportive underwire that boosted her sizeable bust up. Boning provided a slimming effect while giving the top a classic, romantic appearance. The fitness model’s bottoms were a pair of white stretch pants with a flattering high waist.

Holly also wore a cream-colored cardigan crafted from thin fabric with a textured crosshatch design. She provocatively posed with one side of the top slid down to expose a bare shoulder. Her coordinating shoes were a pair of high-heeled slides with square toes. A small white handbag with a silver chain strap sat on the couch beside her. Her only visible jewelry was a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings.

The former Golf Channel star gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted and an inscrutable expression on her face. Her thick brunette hair was a combination of chocolate and caramel colors. She wore her long locks styled in large sculpted curls that spilled down over her left shoulder. In her caption, She described her all-white ensemble as “brunch AF.” She also asked her followers for recommendations for restaurants in Vegas that serve the midmorning meal.

The post was a hit with Holly’s followers, who rewarded her pic with thousands of likes. In the comments section, the eateries that her fans suggested included Mon Ami Gabi, Wicked Spoon, Hugo’s Cellar, and Hexx. A few fans also let her know that they would happily join her for brunch if she needed some company.

Others ignored Holly’s question altogether, choosing to focus on her taste in fashion, her physique, and her flawless beauty.

“Love this look and love you,” one admirer wrote.

“Outfit may look good but the hair (and possibly face) is what makes this pic,” said another fan.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here!!!” gushed a third commenter.