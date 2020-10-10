Christina Milian Is An ’80s Baby’ In Rugrats Pajamas And A Plunging Crop Top

The singer and actress looked years younger than her age while flashing a little skin on Instagram.

Christina Milian showed off her flawless post-baby body on Instagram this week in Rugrats pajama bottoms and a crop top. The “Dip It Low” singer shared a series of photos with her 6.4 million followers on October 9 as she posed in her nightwear.

The first filtered snap showed the star from above as she sat barefoot with her legs apart on a blue velvet sofa with matching cushions. Christina placed her hands on her feet and looked up at the camera in her purple drawstring pants that featured the faces of cartoon characters Tommy, Chuckie, and Angelica.

The 39-year-old actress and singer looked years younger than her age as she proudly flaunted her fit figure. She opted for a plunging skintight crop top that revealed her toned décolletage.

The second snap was a selfie and revealed her toned torso 10 months after she welcomed son Isaiah into the world. The mom of two placed her right hand on her head and gave a coy smile.

In the third and final photo, Christina put both hands on her head and sat with her legs crossed. Her long, curly hair cascaded down and covered her left eye as her flawless skin glowed.

She wrote in the caption that although she was born in the 1980s, it was the 1990s that “made” her. The Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actress jokingly tagged her location as “Rugrats Playhouse.”

The uploads were posted with a filter that made them appear as though they were taken with a non-digital camera and featured the date in the bottom right corner.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the star.

“No way you should still be this fine,” one person commented.

“You gorgeous mama!!!” another wrote with two fire emoji.

“Look at this Queen,” a third wrote with the same symbols and a red heart.

“Christina always looking Beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The upload has received more than 90,900 likes and over 560 comments.

Christina has been very open with her fans about bouncing back after becoming a mom for the second time and got candid on social media in February, three weeks after giving birth.

She posted a shot to Instagram of herself in a snakeskin-print crop top and matching leggings alongside a very candid caption about body confidence.

Christina admitted she was becoming more confident every day through “faith, hydration, breastfeeding and not being so damn sprung on looks.”