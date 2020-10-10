‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Thomas Jealous Of Zende’s New Role In Hope’s Life

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers Monday, October 12 dish that jealousy may spark the return of the old Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Since his wedding, he has been trying to better himself. However, now that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) has arrived, Thomas’ ugly side may begin to show, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope’s Offer on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ever since Hope exposed Thomas as a fraud at his wedding, the work on her line has stood still. He was the lead designer on the Hope For The Future line, but Hope doesn’t think that it’s wise to continue working with him because of their past.

As Hope recently told Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), they want to bring a fresh perspective to the range. It appears as if she needs new designs and talent to take her line forward.

Zende has recently returned from abroad, as seen in the image below, and he may just be what she needs. When he left L.A., he was a green designer and went to Forrester International in Paris to hone his talents and skills. Now that he is back, he could add some original flair to their range.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will ask him to work with her and take on the role of lead designer. She knows that he may have wanted to work with the more experienced Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) or even Thomas, but she really needs him to inject some life into her brand.

It’s great to have Zende back in LA! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/H701WXmPWA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Thomas’ Jealousy Rears Its Head

Thomas will not be happy that Hope overlooked him. Although he may come off as supporting her decision, he will silently seethe at the newcomer. He doesn’t feel it’s fair that Zende gets opportunities handed to him on a silver platter.

There may be more to Thomas’ sudden jealousy than meets the eye. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he may also not like that Zende is going to be working so closely with Hope. Not too long ago, he was obsessed with her and would do anything to be close to her.

Although Thomas has been playing it cool with Hope and it appears as if he’s no longer the same man, he has been playing it safe. He knows that they will always have a bond because they raise Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) together and he has been keeping it cordial.

But now that Zende has arrived and everyone is singing his praises, Thomas may struggle with his feelings. Previously, he was the obvious choice to take the fashion designs into the future, but now that Zende has arrived, his future is not as secure. And when Hope also reveres Zende’s talent, Thomas may feel as if he is being replaced.