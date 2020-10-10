Jade Grobler Brings The Heat In A Tiny Green Bikini On Instagram

Jade Grobler added another titillating post on her Instagram page. On Saturday, October 10, the South African-born model flaunted her ample assets and killer figure in a video that showcased her wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy clip, Jade was seen on a balcony, showcasing her killer curves and enviable assets. At the beginning of the video, she was walking away from the camera. The angle displayed her toned backside. The babe flaunted her perky booty as she walked.

The next part of the reel showed Jade lounging on a wicker swing, sitting with one leg tucked near her body. At one point, she held onto the railings as she did several sultry poses. Despite the gloomy weather, the lush greenery that surrounded the area made the scenery look incredible.

The influencer wore a two-piece swimsuit. It included a skimpy top that boasted triangle-style cups that struggled to contain her shapely bust. The garment was cut so small that her sideboob was seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline displayed a nice view of her cleavage. O-rings were seen connecting the straps to the top, and it clung to her shoulders for support.

She sported a matching thong that was just as scanty. The front side of the waistband sat a few inches below her navel, revealing a generous amount of skin around her chiseled midsection. Many viewers raved about her taut tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The high leg cuts accentuated her curvy hips and helped elongate her lean legs.

Jade left her blond hair down and parted to the side. For the occasion, she let her natural waves show with most of the strands hanging over her shoulders and back. She accessorized with two layers of necklaces and several rings.

In the caption, the bombshell asked her followers to share their “favorite songs.” She also added Ritt Momney’s song, “Put Your Records On.”

The new update received more than 15,600 likes and more than 360 comments within hours of going live. Many of her avid admirers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the smoking-hot post and showered her with compliments. Countless fans praised her bombshell curves and beauty. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their feelings for the model with a string of emoji.

“Breathtaking beauty. You have the best body that I admire so much,” a fan wrote.

“Omg! You are so perfect!! The song never gets old. Thanks for reminding me of this,” added another admirer.

“Great video! You are stunning,” commented a third follower.