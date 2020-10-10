Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Flaunts Sculpted Abs In A Sports Bra & Leggings For Latest Workout Video Series

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge posted a new workout video set to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, October 9, in which she trained her sculpted abs.

For the workout, Sophie wore a matching sports bra and leggings outfit in a gray color. The top featured a high neckline and thin straps securing it to her shoulders. It left plenty of skin exposed along her midsection, giving her followers an eyeful of her chiseled ab muscles. The leggings rose to just below her belly button and extended to her ankles. The stretchy material contoured to the curves of her hips, backside, and legs.

Sophie completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a pink exercise watch. She pulled her long, brunette locks up into a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her training session. Sophie also showed off a set of white-manicured fingernails.

The workout took place in an outdoor space next to a below-ground swimming pool. An assortment of patio furniture and tropical vegetation could be seen in the background of the frame. According to the geotag on the post, Sophie’s location was somewhere in Spain. For the exercises, the fitness trainer used a black mat and a single large dumbbell for added resistance.

The routine began with the half plank crunch, which was performed from the side plank position. Sophie rested her weight on one bent knee and an outstretched arm. She then proceeded to bring her outer knee in toward her chest at the same time she met it in the middle with a bent elbow. Sophie moved into crunch taps next. She positioned herself on her back with her knees bent. She then propelled her torso upward and tapped her hands to the mat in between her feet, going on to repeat the move.

The third slide featured the oblique crunch. Sophie lifted her legs off the ground and moved them from side to side while gripping the dumbbell above her head. The leg raise came next and was performed from the same position. Sophie completed the circuit with the toe touch, carried out from the tabletop position.

In the caption of the post, Sophie told her followers that they can complete the ab routine anywhere. She wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each.

The video set earned over 30,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first 15 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.