Lauren Simpson Gives Sexy Show In Pink Bikini That Leaves Little Of Her Sculpted Figure To The Imagination

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, October 9, to post a new video clip in which she flaunted her sculpted physique in a bikini.
The tiny swimsuit was pink in color and consisted of a separate top and thong bottoms. The suit was secured to her body with string ties, which served to put even more of her figure on display. The material along the chest gave viewers a glimpse of her busty cleavage while exposing a small tattoo under her left armpit. The eye was drawn to her chiseled arms, shoulders, and tummy. The waistband of the bottoms rose high on Lauren’s hips while dipping low at her pelvis, giving her followers a nearly unobstructed view of her muscular backside and legs.
Lauren completed the look with a set of manicured fingernails and glitzy stud earrings. She left her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her back from a side part. A hair clip secured her hair away from her face.
The video was filmed on what appeared to be a balcony leading off a bedroom. A bed could be seen through the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors behind the model. Lauren was featured from the thighs up as she twisted back and forth while flexing her muscles for the camera. Throughout the clip, she smiled and played with hair while periodically adjusting the waistband of the bikini bottoms. At one point, she turned herself to the side to show off more of her famed booty.
Hey it’s me….Checking in ????????♀️???????? – 30 yrs old/ 170cm Approx 59kg (I don’t own scales) Body fat % – I’d estimate around 15% ? – ????Nutrition: Currently entering a new diet phase which I’ll share more about soon. I am starting to be a lot more mindful of my food choices (since my recent bowel scare) & becoming more educated in this space. My belly has been having some bad flare ups the past month – I was so bloated, puffy & had the worst cramps every night ????. This video was after a week of being more in tune with my body & super conscious of my food choices (eg. being aware of FODMAP & what triggers me) – not bloated here ???? – New Macros: P142, C134, F52 = 1572 calories. – ????????Training: @laurensimpsonfitness workouts from the APP. I’ve also been doing 1x heavy squat focus each week. 2-3 cardio group fitness sessions. 10-12K steps. – ????Sleep: 5-6 hours average. Busy weeks working but I need to fix this ASAP! – September was a huge month of birthdays, my anniversary and social events – which I really lived my best life & enjoyed every second. This month I’m all about reigning it in & refocusing on my goals. Feeling motivated ???? – – ????Want to lose fat, build shape & feel confident? – GLOW UP 6 WEEK CHALLENGE sign ups open. Final challenge of the year! You don’t want to miss it. ???? – Link in my bio to join @laurensimpson ????
In the caption of the video, Lauren gave her 1.9 million followers an update on her age, weight, body fat percentage, and health habits. She told them that she’s 30 years old, weighs around 59 kilograms, and has about 15 percent body fat. She then added sections on nutrition, training, and sleep. She recently started a new diet phase and is becoming more mindful of her food choices. In the training area, she shared that she completes her own workouts that she posts on her fitness app. Lauren also averages about five to six hours of sleep a night. In the coming month, she aims to refocus on her goals after a month of birthdays and social events.
The post earned over 50,000 views and several dozen comments within the first day. Many of Lauren’s followers asked questions regarding the information she shared in her caption while others complimented her enviable figure.
“Looking absolutely amazing as usual Lauren!!” one Instagram user commented.