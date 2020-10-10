Lauren Simpson Gives Sexy Show In Pink Bikini That Leaves Little Of Her Sculpted Figure To The Imagination

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, October 9, to post a new video clip in which she flaunted her sculpted physique in a bikini.

The tiny swimsuit was pink in color and consisted of a separate top and thong bottoms. The suit was secured to her body with string ties, which served to put even more of her figure on display. The material along the chest gave viewers a glimpse of her busty cleavage while exposing a small tattoo under her left armpit. The eye was drawn to her chiseled arms, shoulders, and tummy. The waistband of the bottoms rose high on Lauren’s hips while dipping low at her pelvis, giving her followers a nearly unobstructed view of her muscular backside and legs.

Lauren completed the look with a set of manicured fingernails and glitzy stud earrings. She left her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her back from a side part. A hair clip secured her hair away from her face.

The video was filmed on what appeared to be a balcony leading off a bedroom. A bed could be seen through the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors behind the model. Lauren was featured from the thighs up as she twisted back and forth while flexing her muscles for the camera. Throughout the clip, she smiled and played with hair while periodically adjusting the waistband of the bikini bottoms. At one point, she turned herself to the side to show off more of her famed booty.

In the caption of the video, Lauren gave her 1.9 million followers an update on her age, weight, body fat percentage, and health habits. She told them that she’s 30 years old, weighs around 59 kilograms, and has about 15 percent body fat. She then added sections on nutrition, training, and sleep. She recently started a new diet phase and is becoming more mindful of her food choices. In the training area, she shared that she completes her own workouts that she posts on her fitness app. Lauren also averages about five to six hours of sleep a night. In the coming month, she aims to refocus on her goals after a month of birthdays and social events.

The post earned over 50,000 views and several dozen comments within the first day. Many of Lauren’s followers asked questions regarding the information she shared in her caption while others complimented her enviable figure.

“Looking absolutely amazing as usual Lauren!!” one Instagram user commented.