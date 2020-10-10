Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Hasn’t Seen Twin Sister Tia In 6 Months

The 'Sister, Sister' stars have been apart since March.

Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed why she hasn’t seen her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict in over six months. The former The Real co-host admitted this week that they’ve been separated since March, but not because of any drama.

Tamera shared that they’ve stayed apart to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but have kept in touch virtually in line with social distancing guidelines.

“I live in Napa… and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there…,” she explained in a video interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We were going to meet up, [Tia’s] working on Family Reunion and the time, it didn’t work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we’re just, we’re gonna cry.”

The Twitches and Seventeen Again stars have been keeping in touch via Zoom calls every two weeks, where they chat about what’s been going on in their lives and enjoy a glass of wine for Happy Hour. They also text each other daily.

Tamera added that they’re now trying to work out when they’ll see each other in person again but have found it difficult because they’re both under strict rules while filming different projects.

Tamera also opened up about the new legion of fans she and Tia have gained after their hit ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister began streaming on Netflix earlier this year.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Netflix gave it to the people and holy crap, I feel like I am reliving when [it] aired on ABC the first time,” she said, calling it “the coolest experience ever.”

Tamera also dished on the reboot that was hinted at by her sibling back in 2017, but has since lost some momentum. The mom of two said she and Tia haven’t given up on the idea but admitted that it will all come down to timing if it happens.

“If there is a reboot in any kind of way: a movie, a series, or whatever, it’s going to be awesome,” she said.

Tamera revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Ariah is a big fan of the show and said that they’d been watching it together in quarantine. She added that it made her “feel good” that she and Tia starred in something that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Her hint at bringing back the beloved sitcom came shortly after she made headlines in July for leaving The Real after seven year and six seasons.

In a statement, Tamera told fans that she’d stepped away to focus on other projects and to spend more time with her children, Ariah and 7-year-old son Aden. She was replaced by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.