Natalie Roser Shows Off Bombshell Body In Ruffled Pink Top And Short Skirt

Natalie Roser was all ruffles and smiles in her latest Instagram share. The model sparked a frenzy among her 1.2 million followers when she updated her feed in the early hours of Saturday, October 10.

In her caption, Natalie shared that she was a Bondi local. The geotag also implied that she was at the world-famous beach. She added a flower and heart emoji to her caption.

The social media star took to the outdoors for the photo op. She posted three photos where she showed off her sexy figure in some pretty clothing. In the first pic, she was walking toward the camera. With a Styrofoam cup and wallet in her one hand, she swayed the other arm as she walked along a covered walkway. Natalie scrunched her eyes while showing off her pearly whites.

Natalie put her bombshell body on display in the second snap. The full-length showcased her lean frame and her entire outfit. She stood in front of a large window, crossing her leg foot in front of her right. She tilted her face to the side and smiled broadly.

In the final image, Natalie laughed while holding the cup in one hand and her wallet in the other. She relaxed and enjoyed the moment.

The influencer wore a dusty pink peasant top that clung to her feminine curves. The ruched ruffled detailing at her bust added volume to her chest area and the scooped neckline exposed a hint of her bronzed cleavage and décolletage. The long-sleeved blouse had form-fitting cuffs that accentuated the billowy sleeves and mirrored the loose free-flowing fabric that skimmed her stomach.

On her lower half, Natalie wore a short A-line ruffled skirt. The cream bottoms were a snug fit around her hips and then flared at her thighs, showcasing her toned legs.

Natalie styled her golden mane in a middle-part and her blond wavy tresses flowed loosely down her back and shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of white tennis shoes to complete her casual attire.

That Australian girl’s fans loved the post and engaged with her about it by voicing their opinions and waxing lyrical in the comments section. The offering has already racked up more than 8,000 likes and a slew of compliments.

“Gorgeous and elegant, keep rocking it!” one fan raved about her chic ensemble.

“Beautiful. Such a lovely smile,” another complimented her.

A third Instagrammer declared their feelings for her.

“I love you,” they said.

Natalie has been showing off an array of looks during the past week. The Inquisitr recently reported that she took to Instagram to show off her workout wear while hitting the gym.