WWE News: Top Faction Officially Split Up On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

As documented by SEScoops, The New Day was split up during last night’s WWE draft on Friday Night SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who won the Tag Team Championships on the show, were drafted to Monday Night Raw. Big E, meanwhile, was kept on the blue brand.

The show began as a celebratory occasion for the group. In addition to winning the gold, it marked the first time Woods and Kingston had competed in months. Woods had been out of action for a year as the result of an Achilles tear. Kingston had also been out of action since July.

The split upset some members of the WWE Universe, with numerous fans taking to social media and sharing their thoughts with the company’s official Twitter account.

“This is the weirdness about the “draft.” I wouldn’t call it ‘lazy,’ but it’s an awkward reset button for certain talent. Only problem is, to break up these guys after their popularity, with no on-screen explanation beyond a “draft” is a shame,” wrote one follower.

“Darn, I know this is long overdue but still. They will always be the top 3 best tag team champions of all time,” noted another social media user.

Others commented on the illogical nature of the shakeup in regard to factions. The Hurt Business was kept on Raw as a unit and drafted as one entity. New Day, on the other hand, was seemingly exempt from this rule.

However, some fans were excited at the decision. The trio had been together since 2014. In that time, they’ve won the Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions and broken records in the process. Some of their supporters are excited to see how Big E fares as a singles star.

Others speculated that next week’s “Farewell to the New Day” segment will cause Big E to turn heel on his teammates. As The Inquisitr previously documented, some fans, pundits and wrestlers have been calling to see a more serious side of the superstar’s persona, and he’s teased more aggressive characteristics in recent weeks.

As the report pointed out, Vince McMahon and other officials have wanted to push Big E as a singles star for years. They previously toyed with the idea of giving him Roman Reigns’ push, but he claimed he wasn’t ready for it back then.

Now that he’s a more well-rounded performer, he could be set to become a part of the main event scene.