Prince Harry Could Face A Tongue-Lashing From The Queen After Comments On US Politics, Report Claims

Prince Harry may be facing some trouble back home thanks to his involvement in politics across the pond.

The Daily Mail reported that he could face a “telling off from the Queen” amid growing concerns over his comments that were seen as meddling in politics in the U.S. The report noted that palace staff have been informed to prepare Frogmore Cottage for Prince Harry’s return, which may be without wife Meghan Markle.

The report noted that the family’s 94-year-old matriarch is expected to meet with Harry upon his return to England, and that he could face a rebuke for what was seen as an improper intrusion in the American election.

A source told The Sun that there may be some other pressing issues for Queen Elizabeth to address with her grandson.

“There are all sorts of issues to speak about — not only his political statements but also his visa situation in the U.S.,” an unnamed source told the news outlet. “Even though he would have to isolate for two weeks, the estate is large enough for talks in a socially distanced way.”

The Daily Mail noted that it may be difficult for Prince Harry and Markle to repair the strained relationships caused by their pulling back from the royal family and involvement in politics. Many have leveled sharp criticism toward him for stepping back from his duties and for allowing his wife to speak out on political situations in the U.S.

As The Inquisitr reported, an expert on the British royal family said that the Sussexes made what many saw as a soft endorsement for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his race against Donald Trump.

Julian Simmonds / Getty Images

Dan Wootton, an expert on the monarchy, told the Express that Prince Harry must stand up to his wife and curb her political leanings.

“I say that for the moment Prince Harry remains the obedient, nodding wannabe first man. He is chipping in on Meghan Markle’s pet projects with perfectly scripted woke-ism British princely charm,” he said, adding that he needs to stand up for the sanctity of the institution in which he was born and raised.

Their statement has drawn attention in America as well. As The Inquisitr reported, Republican Rep. Jason Smith petitioned the British government to stop the couple from interfering in the upcoming presidential election by stripping them of their royal status, claiming they were using their titles to campaign against Trump.

Queen Elizabeth has not spoken publicly on the controversy.