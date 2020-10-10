Ashley Resch Bares Pert Derrière In Sexy Countertop Pose: ‘Friday Happy Hour Lookin’ Good’

Ashley Resch shared a heart-stoppingly sexy photo of herself on Instagram to celebrate happy hour on Friday, and her followers appreciated the gesture.

In the photo, Ashley laid on a light-colored kitchen island with unique lighting fixtures hanging above her. In the background were several large windows with the shades open, and it was dark outside.

Ashley wore a sensual red lingerie set that consisted of a red lace bra. The brassiere had lace on the cups, and the background consisted of solid material. An adjustable strap went over her shoulder, and her ample cleavage spilled over the top, pressing into the counter. Ashley paired it with a minuscule g-string that barely covered her backside and formed a “Y,” stretching from her lower back and flaring over her hips. Over that, she wore a crimson garter belt that clasped in the small of her back.

Ashely posed lying on her stomach with one heavily tattoed arm reaching out of the frame, and her other hand resting in her hair, showcasing a light manicure. She pushed one hip slightly up, which tilted her bottom and emphasized its voluptuous upside-down heart shape. The skimpy outfit showed off Ashley’s stunning, nipped-in waist, pert derrière, and curvy hips.

The model wore her highlighted blond mane in loose curls that cascaded down her back and over one shoulder. She turned her head toward the camera, and she had a fierce look in her eyes and held her full lips closed for the image.

Ashley shared a cheeky message, and her followers showed the post a lot of love. More than 15,200 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 240 took the time to leave a positive comment, with many including the flame emoji.

“When you ask bae what’s for dinner,” teased one follower who added a blushing smiley.

“Amazing. Put that on your next year’s calendar and am for sure buying it,” a second fan gushed along with red lips, flames, and hearts.

“Beautiful heart. Don’t do that again because I might fall in love,” joked a third devotee who added a yellow ribbon-wrapped heart and roses.

“This is my new screen saver. God, I love you. You are so perfect,” a fourth Instagram user declared, including a heart-eye emoji.

Ashley regularly treats her fans to sexy photographs of herself, modeling various lingerie, bikinis, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted underboob while wearing a leopard print string bikini.