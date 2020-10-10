Nev Schulman Rocks Crop Top & Roller Skates To Recreate Viral ‘Dreams’ Video With ‘DWTS’ Partner Jenna Johnson

The 'Catfish' host paid tribute to a fan of Fleetwood Mac and cranberry juice.

Catfish: The TV Show host Nev Schulman recreated a viral video and showed off his roller skating skills ahead of ’80s Night on Dancing with the Stars, and he was all decked out in an outfit that paid tribute to the era.

Nev, 36, took to Instagram on Friday to share some fun footage with his followers. He and his DWTS pro partner, Jenna Johnson, 26, both rocked roller skates and cruised around an outdoor roller hockey rink. The pair showed just how strong their bond has become by also rocking matching outfits. Their very ’80s looks included crop tops that featured a tie-dye print in turquoise and blue. The belly-baring garments had the words “Take It Easy” printed on them. They both rocked distressed denim cutoffs, but Jenna’s bottoms were much shorter than Nev’s. They completed their flashy casual ensembles with aqua sweatbands.

One glaring difference between their looks was that Jenna’s skates were fuchsia while Nev’s were black. However, he added a similar pop of color to his foot area by wearing a pair of hot pink socks. The partners looked like they didn’t have a care in the world as they held hands and smoothly rolled along. They had bottles of Ocean Spray cranberry juice in their free hands, and they didn’t stop moving when they took a few swigs of the beverage. The 1977 Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” played over the footage, and they lip-synched along with singer Stevie Nicks a bit.

Their fun ’80s Night promo was seemingly inspired by a viral TikTok video. In the original, a skateboarder named Nathan Apodaca filmed himself as he cruised down the side of a busy freeway on his longboard. The Idaho native also listened to the song “Dreams,” mouthed a few of the words, and guzzled some cranberry juice. As reported by Today, Nathan later explained that his truck had broke down on the way to work, so he hopped on his skateboard to finish his trip.

Like Nev, many other social media users have created their own versions of the “Dreams” video, including Mick Fleetwood himself. Nathan’s story had a happy ending when Ocean Spray gifted him with a new truck.

Nev’s followers enjoyed his peaceful and somewhat humorous take on the TikTok craze.

“Why is is this so soothing??” read one response to his post.

“It’s like you’ve waited your entire life for this,” another fan wrote.

“This. This is the outfit you were born to wear,” said a third commenter.

Nev’s chest hair and his crop top also got a lot of love, and fans might get to see him rocking another wild look on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he’ll be performing a Quickstep to the 1985 classic “Take on Me” by A-ha.