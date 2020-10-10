Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star Returns To NBA Finals After Injury Feared To Be Achilles Tear

Anthony Davis may have avoided the worst with his NBA Finals injury that many feared was a torn Achilles tendon.

The big man went down in Game 5 of the finals on Friday, clutching the back of his foot. The placement of the injury and the visible pain that Davis suffered led many to fear an Achilles injury, which could have potentially kept him out for more than a season, but Tim Reynolds reported that it may not have been so serious.

The Associated Press NBA reporter noted that the Lakers provided an update after Davis was evaluated saying that it appeared to be a much less serious injury, raising the possibility that he could return at full strength.

“The Lakers say Anthony Davis got kicked and aggravated a bruised heel,” he tweeted. “This conflicts with Twitter reports of a Achilles, ankle, knee, calf, concussion, toothache and subdural hematoma.”

The injury was likely painful because Davis has been nursing a heel contusion that has had him listed on the injury report throughout the NBA playoffs, tweeted Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right heel contusion that’s been on the injury report. Looked like he got kicked there. He is available to return. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 10, 2020

Despite the scary moments and his obvious pain, Davis did not go to the locker room and was seen pacing the sidelines between the first and second quarter of Friday’s contest, tweeted ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. He added that Davis was starting the second quarter on the bench, but others noted that he is available to return.