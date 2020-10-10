Anthony Davis Injury Update: Lakers Star May Not Have Suffered Achilles Tear, Return Possible

Anthony Davis may have avoided the worst with his NBA Finals injury that many feared was a torn Achilles tendon.

The big man went down in Game 5 of the finals on Friday, clutching the back of his foot. The placement of the injury and the visible pain that Davis suffered led many to fear an Achilles injury, which could have potentially kept him out for more than a season, but Tim Reynolds reported that it may not have been so serious.

He reported that the Lakers provided an update after Davis was taken to the locker room saying that it appeared to be a much less serious injury, raising the possibility that he could return at full strength.

“The Lakers say Anthony Davis got kicked and aggravated a bruised heel,” he tweeted. “This conflicts with Twitter reports of a Achilles, ankle, knee, calf, concussion, toothache and subdural hematoma.”