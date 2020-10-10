‘One Piece’ Episode 944 Features Clash Between Big Mom And One Of The Calamities

The latest episode of One Piece anime, which is titled “The Storm Has Come! A Raging Big Mom!,” featured the start of the epic battle between Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and one of the Calamities, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague, at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Queen was supposed to fight Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy in the Sumo Inferno Tournament, but before things got heated up, the highly-anticipated battle stopped after they heard a huge explosion outside the prison.

The explosion was caused by Emperor Big Mom, who just arrived from Kuri while searching for red-bead soup. With gates of the Excavation Labor Camp made of steel, Kiku started to have doubts if they could really infiltrate Kaido’s prison. However, after a few minutes of shaking the gate, Emperor Big Mom managed to put a crack on the structure and destroyed it.

It didn’t take long before she passed the second and third gates and eventually met Queen and Luffy in the prison. Everyone inside the Excavation Labor Camp was stunned after one of the Four Emperors of the Sea appeared in front of them. All of them were scared of the lady Yonko and didn’t have any idea that she’s suffering from temporary amnesia.

Emperor Big Mom calmly asked the Beast Pirates where she could find and eat red-bean soup. Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper used Oshiruko as an excuse to convince Linlin to accompany them in Udon and save Luffy. However, it turned out that they could really find plenty of it at the Excavation Labor Camp.

Unfortunately, the night before they arrived, all the containers of the popular dessert were emptied by Luffy and his friend, Old Man Hyo. After hearing that Emperor Big Mom was planning to steal his favorite food, Queen’s attitude changed. He started to get furious and told the lady Yonko that all the red-bean soup inside the prison only belongs to him.

Queen used his devil fruit ability to transform into a Brachiosaurus and prepared to engage in a fight. Meanwhile, after hearing that Queen wasn’t willing to share his favorite food with her, Emperor Big Mom became mad. Her eyes turned red and started going on a rampage inside the prison. Despite his large body, she quickly got near Queen’s location, grabbed his face, and smashed it into the ground, showing the huge difference in the power level between a Yonko and a mere Yonko commander.