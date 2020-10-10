Nastia Liukin Appears To Wear Nothing But A Bathrobe In Racy Bedroom Snap

Nastia Liukin is giving fans a glimpse of her morning routine, which apparently includes lounging around in her bed in a bathrobe.

The former U.S. Olympic gymnast took to the site on Friday to share a picture of herself sitting on the edge of her bed while wrapped in a fluffy white robe. The snap, taken from a distance to show her mattress covered in white sheets and a matching comforter, showed Liukin gazing toward the camera with a slight smile on her face. With one arm bent and her hand on her flowing blond hair, the athlete showed off her long and slender figure as her legs peeked out of the outfit. It appeared that there was no other clothing visible beyond her robe.

Liukin sat with her knees bent toward her chest, with the morning sunlight illuminating her face and covering close to half of her room.

In the caption, Liukun wrote that there was finally a chill in the air, which meant the cold season is coming very soon. The 30-year-old wrote that she tries extra hard to keep her routine consistent during the change in seasons, and directed fans to her bio, where she shared more details on the steps she takes to keep her immune system strong and get the best start to every day.

The post was a hit with Liukin’s fans, racking up thousands of likes and a number of supportive comments. Some followers thanked her for the advice on how to take on a healthy morning routine, while others had compliments for her incredible physique.

“You are the definition of beauty. So so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“The radiance of the sun nice and warm matches your smile,” another added.

Others joked at her caption talking about a “chill” in the air, noting that Liukin’s home in Dallas is still enjoying temperatures that feel closer to summer for the rest of the country.

After making a name for herself in the Summer Olympics as a five-time gold medalist, Liukin has found a knack for sparking interest online with her revealing pictures. As The Inquisitr reported, another shot shared earlier in the week featured the gymnast reclining on a large wicker chair and showing off her long and well-toned legs. Like the one posted on Friday, this also captured her followers’ attention, attracting more than 11,000 likes and plenty of compliments in the comments section.