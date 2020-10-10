Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Sweaty Workout Shot

Halle Berry gave fans a very up-close glimpse of her sculpted arms and back on Friday, showing off her incredible physique and helping give some tips on how fans can copy her workout and work toward the same look.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of herself faced away from the camera with her arms raised above her head. With weights on her wrists, the actress flexed her muscles in the shot that demonstrated just how well-toned she had become thanks to regular — and vigorous — workouts. Her skin appeared to glisten slightly from sweat in the shot, which showed her dark hair pulled back.

The picture captured some viral attention with her 6.6 million followers, racking up close to 65,000 likes and attracting plenty of comments. Many complimented the actress on her incredible physique and her ability to stay so fit at her age.

“Luv your back.. and your front,” one commented.

“Nice definition keep it going,” another added.

Many commented that the snap was inspiration for them to hit the gym, including one who posted the hashtag #backgoals.

Berry is no stranger to showing off her fantastic physique. She regularly takes to Instagram to share workout pictures and videos, including the work that she has done to stay in shape for recent movies. The posts often gain viral attention, including a racy one shared last week that showed her wearing tight shorts and a sports bra as she sat beside her friend and personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

The picture posted this Friday was more than just a chance to show off her body. In the caption, Berry gave some advice on how to get a quick and efficient arm workout using simple weights. She instructed followers to check out her Instagram stories, where she showed off more detailed videos about how to pull off the three quick exercises that focused on their arms and upper back.

Fans have gotten used to what Berry calls her “Fitness Friday” updates, which show off ways they can get efficient and effective workouts without expensive gym memberships or clunky equipment. Many of the exercises she shows utilize everyday items that people may have in their homes, though Berry does sometimes use the series to promote some of the products from her respin website, which sells fitness gear. The series has become very popular with her online following, generating some of the highest engagement of all the posts she makes.