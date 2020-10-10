Keilah Kang Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Black Bikini On Instagram

On Friday, October 9, American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram account and treated her 2.2 million followers to a set of new skin-baring pics.

In the pics, Keilah rocked a skimpy black bikini which left little to the imagination. The top consisted of thin straps and a plunging neckline which flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. The tiny garment also drew attention to her taut stomach.

Keilah teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which not only accentuated her slender hips but also displayed her sexy legs.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long, silky locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, Keilah only opted for a silver ring.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. The distant view of the sea and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. To pose, Keilah stood next to a wooden structure.

She shared three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first image, she stood straight and looked at the camera. In the second pic, she struck a side pose to flaunt her pert derriere and sexy thighs. In the third photo, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart and tugged at her bikini bottoms.

In the caption, Keilah wrote that even though she is wearing a very serious expression on her face in the photos, she is happy because her sister would be visiting her over the weekend. The hottie also informed users that her bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Swiminista.

Within eight hours of posting, the pics racked up more than 102,000 likes. Besides, many of Keilah’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 1,120-plus comments in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Absolutely gorgeous. I even love your blank expressions. There isn’t a moment when you don’t look pretty!” one of her fans commented

“I am totally in love! Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth,” chimed in another user.

“Wowwwwww!!! What a beauty. You have an amazing body. Your beauty leaves me speechless!!” a third follower wrote.

“You’re a beautiful combination of an angel and a princess! Love your bathing suit,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so perfect,” and “wife material,” to express their adoration.

