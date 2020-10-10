Camille Kostek Supports Tampa Bay Buccaneers Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski In Flirty Instagram Series

Former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek cheered on her NFL player boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, in a few sweet shots shared to her Instagram feed on Friday.

The Sports Illustrated cover model showed her team spirit, wearing a bright orange Tampa Bay Buccaneers hat in three photos and one video. In the series, Camille paired the hat with what appeared to be a white T-shirt with orange writing. She pulled up the shirt to make it fit tightly around her waist, showing a bit of skin and letting her sun-kissed blond locks fall down her back for a few alluring shots.

In the first photo, Camille cocked her head back to adequately put her cap in full view, smiling with closed lips for the camera. For the second shot, she was upright and still looking at the camera head-on, grinning flirtatiously and holding her right arm in front of her waist.

The third image in the series showed Camille and three girlfriends, all sporting Buccaneers caps and smiling. They made kissing faces and smirked while showing their support for the team.

The fourth part of the upload was both sensual and adorable, with Camille first dancing and shaking her butt for the camera as upbeat music played in the background. One of her friends then showed up in the clip, dancing with a small poodle as the two women laughed and smiled at the charming moment.

Followers were quick to show their appreciation for the model, leaving more than 36,200 likes and over 230 comments. Numerous people left orange heart emoji, echoing Camille’s aesthetic, while others expressed their appreciation in words, showing love not only for her look but for her support for her boyfriend.

“Loving the throwback Tampa Bay hat,” wrote one follower.

“Yahoo! Gronk having a great game, Go Tampa Bay,” another fan gushed.

“YOU’RE SO CUTE I CANT,” exclaimed a third person.

“Gorgeous gorgeous,” an admirer commented,” adding three heart-eyes emoji to their post to signal their love for Camille.

Camille is no stranger to sharing the details of her life with Rob, recently posting a few snaps of them hanging out together in September. As The Inquisitr reported, the duo smiled sweetly in the Instagram photo set, offering a behind-the-scenes peek from a shoot for Manscaped, a hygiene company for men.