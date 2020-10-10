Camille Kostek Supports Tampa Bay Buccaneers Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski In Flirty Instagram Series

Former cheerleader and model Camille Kostek is cheering on her football player boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, in a few sweet shots shared to her Instagram feed on Friday.

The Sports Illustrated cover model showed her team spirit in a bright orange Tampa Bay Buccaneers hat in a series of three photos and one video, celebrating partner and Buccaneers tight end Rob for the season.

In the series, Camille paired the hat with what appeared to be a white T-shirt for the team with orange writing. She pulled up the shirt to make it more fitted around her waist, showing a bit of skin and letting her sun-kissed blond locks fall down her back for a few sexy shots.

In the first photo, Camille cocked her head back to adequately put her cap in full view, smiling with closed lips to the camera. For the second shot, she was upright and still looking at the camera head-on, giving a flirty grin with her face and eyes and holding her right arm in front of her waist.

The third image in the series showed Camille and three girlfriends, all sporting “Buccaneers” sports caps and smiling, making kissing faces, and smirking, showing their support for the team.

The fourth part of the upload was both sexy and adorable, with Camille first dancing and shaking her butt for the camera as upbeat music played in the background. One of her friends then showed up in the clip, dancing with a small poodle dog as the two women laughed and smiled at the charming moment.

Followers were quick to show their appreciation for the cover star, leaving more than 36,200 likes and over 230 comments. Numerous people left orange heart emoji, echoing Camille’s aesthetic, while others wrote out their appreciation for the influencer, showing love not only for her look, but for the support of her partner.

“Loving the throwback Tampa Bay hat,” wrote one follower.

“Yahoo! Gronk having a great game, Go Tampa Bay,” another fan gushed.

“YOU’RE SO CUTE I CANT,” exclaimed a person, expressing their admiration of the model in all caps.

“Gorgeous gorgeous,” an admirer commented,” adding three heart eyes emoji to their post to signal their love for the actress.

Camille is no stranger to sharing the details of her life with boyfriend Rob, recently sharing a few snaps of them hanging out together in September. As The Inquisitr reported, the duo smiled sweetly in the photo set posted to Instagram, sharing some a behind-the-scenes peek from a shoot for Manscaped, a hygiene company for men.