Luka Doncic’s Model Girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, Displays Killer Curves In Swimsuit During Grecian Getaway

Luka and Anamaria are vacationing in Greece.

Some fans of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic likely had a serious case of envy after his girlfriend, Slovenian model Anamaria Goltes, shared a series of photos from the couple’s Grecian getaway.

On Friday, Anamaria, 22, took to Instagram to share the gorgeous snapshots with her followers. A geotag identified the location of her mini photo shoot as Mykonos, Greece. The influencer was pictured posing on a round outdoor daybed. The base looked like it was crafted out of thick woven rattan stems, making it resemble a large basket. The seat cushion and the throw pillows propped up against the lounger’s curved back were all the same ivory color as Anamaria’s sleek one-piece swimsuit.

Her classic maillot showcased her curves to perfection. It had a deep and wide neckline that displayed her décolletage. The neck, shoulder straps, and legs were trimmed in black. The sides were cut high to elongate the fitness enthusiast’s toned stems. The model also rocked a coordinating bucket hat and a pair of dark sunglasses with rectangular lenses and frames. She wore her voluminous blond hair down in soft and flowy waves.

In her first photo, she sat with her right leg curled in front of her and her left knee up. She reached down to tug on one of the leg openings of her bathing suit as she directed her gaze downward. She posed on her knees in the second snapshot. This time, she started directly at the camera as she reached up to adjust her shades. The final photo found her sitting up and pressing her right foot against the thigh of her left leg.

Anamaria’s lounger was located on an area paved with large gray-and-beige stones. A wall of smaller stones formed the backdrop of her pictures. An arched entrance and the wooden beams of a pergola were visible on the right, while a table crafted out of part of a huge tree trunk sat in front of her.

Anamaria’s slideshow eventually racked up over 8,000 likes, one of which came from Luka. He also shared a heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

Anamaria’s fans often reference her NBA star boyfriend in the comments sections of her posts, and he received an especially large number of mentions this time around. This may be because he popped up in a video that his girlfriend shared on her Instagram stories. The clip — which can be viewed here for a short time — showed the shooting guard reading a menu during a romantic outing at a restaurant.

“Luka takes great pics!” wrote one fan.

“I think @lukadoncic can drop the nba and become your professional photographer,” another commenter opined.

“You look absolutely stunning!” gushed a third admirer.

According to the New York Post, Anamaria and her boyfriend have been dating for over four years. They first met in Croatia when they were both 12 years old.