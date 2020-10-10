Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Flaunts Her Sculpted Upper-Body In Latest Workout Post

Brittany Matthews – who recently got engaged to NFL star Patrick Mahomes – showcased her athletic figure for her latest Instagram update. In the photo, she was photographed in a tank top and tight leggings as she flaunted her chiseled arms while exercising.

The 24-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her fitness tips, and in this post she showed off her serious gains. She and her fiancé recently announced they are expecting a child, and Matthews used a dark backdrop to disguise her baby bump in this shot. The social media influencer was filmed at a dimly-lit gym, and she stood in front of an exercise machine.

Matthews was captured for a full-body shot, and she turned to the side with her legs shoulder-width apart. Her knees were slightly bent, and she pulled down on a rope that was connected to a pulley cable. The Texas native’s long golden-blond hair was in double-dutch braids that hung down her chest, and she looked down at her arms to check her form as the photo was snapped.

The fitness model sported a loose-fitting black tank top that had a plunging neckline and thin straps that left her shoulders exposed. She also had on a pair of skintight white leggings that outlined her lower-body, and a pair of bright red sneakers. Matthews accessorized with a gold bracelet on her right wrist. Her defined arms popped against the black background, as did her legs in the white leggings. Fans were also given a glimpse of her assets in the low-cut top.

For the caption, Matthews stressed that she would continue to focus on the growth of her own brand, and locking down her own money. She added a “#moretocome” hashtag along with a sinister laugh emoji before uploading the image on Friday.

Many of the model’s 698,000 Instagram followers flocked to the gym snap, and nearly 38,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over five hours after it was posted. Matthews had over 530 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with hands up and flex emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and supportive words.

“Patrick is who he is and you are who you are! Beautiful couple!” one follower replied.

“Yes girl! There’s no shame in your couples game, but I love that you want to be your own woman,” another added.

“Watching the baby coming out strong as heck,” a fan joked.

“Can we get a hair tutorial please?!” a follower asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Matthews flaunted her fit figure while jogging.