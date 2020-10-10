Demi Jones Shows Off Major Skin In An Animal-Print Swimsuit

British model and TV personality Demi Jones went online on Friday, October 9, and treated her 1.1 million fans to a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, Demi, who became famous after participating in the popular series Love Island, rocked an animal-print, one-piece swimsuit which left little to the imagination.

The ensemble boasted a halterneck design and a large cutout on the chest which showed off some serious skin. She wore a black belt to accentuate her slim waist. The high-cut leg opening of the swimsuit put her sexy thighs and lean legs on full display.

Demi wore her highlighted tresses in soft curls, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured at the Glye Hotel in London, United Kingdom. To pose, Demi could be seen sitting on the edge of a hot tub. A mirror, a gold canister, and a glass filled with a red-colored drink could be seen in the background.

She partially submerged her legs in the water and placed her hands on the edge of the tub for support. The hottie slightly tilted her head and gazed straight at the camera. She also flashed an ear-to-ear smile that melted many hearts.

Within six hours of posting, the pic racked up more than 52,000 likes. In addition, several of Demi’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 180 comments in which they praised her incredible figure, pretty looks, and her sexy style.

“Wow, absolute stunner!! You are the most perfect woman I have ever seen!” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, how come you are getting sexier day by day? I wish I was your boyfriend,” another user remarked.

“Totally unreal! You are beyond beautiful,” a third follower proclaimed, adding multiple kiss emoji to the comment.

“Drop-dead gorgeous, babe! Btw, I saw you at Westfield, London, today!” a fourth admirer wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “perfection,” and “pretty you!” to express their adoration.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models and reality TV personalities also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Shaughna Phillips, Eve Gale, and Jamie Clayton.

Demi rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she uploaded a set of racy photos from her Greek getaway in which she rocked a very skimpy, light-pink bikini which displayed major skin. To date, the pics have accrued more than 106,000 likes and 450-plus comments.