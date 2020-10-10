Corinna Kopf Heats Up Instagram With Steamy Bathroom Shot In Her ‘Tighty Whities’

Corinna Kopf is proving that she doesn’t need to dress up to make a big impression on her Instagram followers.

The social media star took to the picture-sharing site on Friday to post a steamy shot of herself posing in a bathroom mirror while wearing a simple bra and white briefs. The picture showed off her curvy figure, with the bra displaying plenty of cleavage for the 24-year-old model.

The picture showed Kopf leaning slightly to the side, with her arms held tightly to the side and her head tilted to shoot a sultry look into the mirror. With what appeared to be the glass door of a shower stall behind her, Kopf showed off the underwear that she described in the caption as her “tighty whities.”

The snap was a huge hit, racking up more than 700,000 likes in just a few hours. Scores of her followers left comments, many of them gushing over her incredible figure.

“Should be illegal,” one person wrote.

“Wow,” another replied.

Others pointed out that the bathroom looked like it was cold, which seemed to reflect in Kopf’s appearance.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kopf is no stranger to sharing racy images of herself online. The popular model frequently attracts viral attention for her snaps, including one back in September in which she rocked a red bikini and introduced fans to her new “boyfriend,” which turned out to be a live lizard that was perched on her chest in one of the shots she posted.

As the reaction to her latest shot demonstrated, Kopf has found a knack for attracting viral interest. The shot was a hit beyond the original posting, with many taking to other social media outlets to share the racy image.

Looper noted in a feature on the model that she has become a “multifaceted internet star,” first building a following on Instagram before branching out to Twitter and even on YouTube, where she has found a new group of fans. Kopf also has her own clothing line, which she shows off in her posts.

Part of her popularity has come from a high level of interaction with followers. Kopf took to her Instagram stories to share the bathroom snap and let fans know that she was liking their comments, something that many noted as they wrote replies and sent compliments.

The picture ended up with more than 4,500 comments in a matter of hours.