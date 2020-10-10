Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Skintight Workout Gear For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony looked stunning as she struck a sultry pose for her latest Instagram post. In the snap, she was shot wearing a sports bra and matching leggings that accentuated her curvy backside while she modeled for a clothing brand.

The Irish stunner has gained a large following thanks to her workout clips, and in this snap she put her athletic figure on display in gym gear. O’Mahony was photographed in a room that had an exposed ceiling and bare gray walls, which helped maker her stand out even more.

The 22-year-old was shot from the side as she showcased her curves, and her flexibility. She knelt down on her right knee and folded that leg in, and extended her left leg back. This pose helped embellish her toned legs and curvaceous booty. The popular YouTuber raised her right arm to place a hand on her forehead. She wore her long dark hair straight down and it flowed down her back as she kept her eyes closed to face off-camera.

O’Mahony sported a blue ensemble from Alphalete. She had on a sports bra that hugged onto her chest, and it left her back exposed except for two small crisscross straps. The social media influencer wore matching high-waist formfitting leggings that outlined her lower-body. O’Mahony also wore a pair of white sneakers, and a scrunchy on her right wrist that complemented her outfit. The bare walls helped make her skin pop against the backdrop, and her sculpted arms were prevalent along with her defined derriere.

For the caption, the model joked about how unnatural the pose was, and wished her followers a good weekend. She added a cry-laughing emoji, and tagged the fitness brand and the shoot’s photographer in the snap before uploading it on Friday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 692,000 Instagram followers took notice of the pic, and more than 7,300 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over seven hours after it went live. She received more than 40 comments in that time, and her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about O’Mahony’s stunning physique.

“Omg I was not ready,” one follower joked.

“Freaking doll,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Amazing queen,” another added.

“Lol love this. Definitely can’t get more normal than that lol,” a follower wrote in reference to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her assets in a tiny sports bra and shorts combo. That spicy upload earned more than 25,000 likes.