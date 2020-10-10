Ryan Murphy Says ‘Pose’ Season 3 ‘Officially Back In Production,’ Set To Release Next Spring

Writer and producer Ryan Murphy just released a major tease for the hit show Pose, sharing with his 739,000 Instagram followers that season 3 was “officially in production” and set to be released in the “spring.”

In the Instagram post uploaded Friday, the Glee creator shared a simple photo of a clapperboard used during filming, with “POSE” written across it in large, pink letters and bright bulbs (the font/graphic from the title sequence). The background was somewhat blurry, but cameras could be seen, as the photo was ostensibly taken on set for the project.

The clapperboard was also situated atop a red-and-gray-colored trunk, typically used for film equipment or other things related to production. The director was listed as writer and transgender activist Janet Mock, while the camera operator was noted as Andrei Bowden Schwartz. The episode name was also written in as “Safety For Sarah,” giving viewers a tiny clue about the potential subject matter of the series premiere.

Mock was an ideal choice for directing since the project’s inception, considering her specific point of view on gay and transgender rights and ball culture in general — the foundation of Pose‘s premise.

“I watch the monitors sometimes [while directing] with tears in my eyes, realizing that these were the sort of stories that I was craving as a young person,” Mock told NPR last year about the FX series’ importance in the culture.

Fans were quick to respond to the tease, as numerous people poured in their excitement about the upcoming season. More than 29,000 users liked the post while over 800 commented, with many expressing their devotion with prayer hands, heart, and fire emoji. Others wrote in their thoughts thanking production team for moving forward, considering their affection for the show.

“OMGGG YAAASS,” gushed a fan, leaving numerous heart eyes emoji with their comment, signaling their enthusiasm.

“Yayyyyyy are you looking for background/ dancers?” another follower asked, hoping to potential get a part on the cast.

“I Can’t Wait, I Love The Show And The Amazing Billy Porter,” raved an admirer, commenting on the talent of one of the series’ central stars.

“YAS can’t wait. Great show,” one person gushed, sharing their love of the program.

