Ryan Murphy Says ‘Pose’ Season 3 ‘Officially Back In Production,’ Set To Release Next Spring

Writer and producer Ryan Murphy just released a major tease for the hit show Pose, sharing with his 739,000 Instagram followers that Season 3 was “officially” in production and set to be released in the spring.

In the Instagram post uploaded Friday, Murphy shared a simple photo of a clapperboard used during filming, with “POSE” written across it in large pink letters and bright bulbs, much like the font/graphic from the title sequence. The background was somewhat blurry, but cameras could be seen, as the photo was ostensibly taken on set for the project.

The clapperboard was also located atop a red-and-silver trunk, typically used for film equipment or other things related to production. Murphy was listed as writer and transgender activist Janet Mock got directorial credits, while Andrei Bowden Schwartz was named as the camera operator. The episode name “Safety for Sarah” was also visible, giving viewers a tiny clue about the potential subject matter of the series premiere.

Mock was an ideal choice for directing since the project’s inception, considering her specific point of view on gay and transgender rights and ball culture in general — the foundation of Pose‘s premise.

“I watch the monitors sometimes [while directing] with tears in my eyes, realizing that these were the sort of stories that I was craving as a young person,” Mock told NPR last year about the FX series’ importance in the culture.

Fans were quick to respond to the tease, as numerous people showed their excitement for the upcoming season. More than 29,000 users liked the post while over 800 commented, with many expressing their devotion with prayer hands, heart, and fire emoji. Others thanked the production team for moving forward with the show.

